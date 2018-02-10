mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

This Is The High-Tech Jacket Keeping The USA Olympic Team Warm

Krysten Peck
mbg Contributor By Krysten Peck
mbg Contributor
Krysten Peck is a freelance writer specializing in arts, wellness, brands, and visual storytelling. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College.
This Is The High-Tech Jacket Keeping The USA Olympic Team Warm

Photo by Credit:PeskyMonkey / IStock

February 10, 2018 — 10:25 AM

The U.S. Olympic Team got a serious winter-ready wardrobe upgrade for this year's games in South Korea. Of course, style and aesthetics are chiefly regarded as an important factor when designing the jacket, but this year’s games invite a somewhat more novel consideration into the mix: warmth.

With temperatures in South Korea expecting to plummet to an almost unfathomable 7 degrees with wind chill, this year’s Olympics are expected to break the record for coldest games in history since the 1994 Norway games. Athletes have trained under intense conditions to prepare for their performances under the spotlight, but the inclement weather have many wondering how the extreme cold will weather interfere with their safety and performance? Well, Team USA made a proactive decision to invest in some high-tech gear to help battle frigid temperatures.

Designer Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter of the 2018 games, teamed up with engineers to design a parka jacket and bomber jacket set equipped with self-warming and heat-tech capabilities. "We knew about the cold and hit on the idea of using wearable technology to keep our athletes warm," Ralph Lauren’s chief innovation officer David Lauren told Scientific American.

The jacket operate similarly to an electric blanket—but instead of wires, there’s an invisible ink woven into the interior of the red, white, and blue flag, located on the outside. The jacket is also powered by a separate lithium battery pack that’s sewn into the garment. Once turned on, electrons pulse throughout the ink until they hit a carbon-resistive pad that in turn jump-starts the production of heat. When charged, it can last up to 11 hours. Despite the high-grade technology, athletes will have to activate the jacket’s self-warming capabilities by adjusting the temperatures up or down on the smartphone app.

And in the case that the weather spikes above or drops below reported temperatures, the designers stress-tested the jackets in meat freezers to ensure that they would withstand temperatures as low as 20 below zero.

Here's to the future of fitness tech prioritizing both functionality and comfort.

Are we in the middle of a tech takeover in the fitness world? Here's how design and tech industries are transforming fitness as we know it.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Krysten Peck
Krysten Peck mbg Contributor
Krysten Peck is a freelance writer specializing in arts, wellness, brands, and visual storytelling. She received a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College, and has done editorial and...

More On This Topic

Motivation

11 Best Running Leggings That Will Make You Excited To Log Miles

Kristine Thomason
11 Best Running Leggings That Will Make You Excited To Log Miles
Routines

5 Feel-Good Exercises & Stretches To Open Up Tight Shoulders

Lia Bartha
5 Feel-Good Exercises & Stretches To Open Up Tight Shoulders
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-is-the-high-tech-fitness-gear-keeping-olympians-hot

Your article and new folder have been saved!