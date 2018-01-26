This Is Really What's Going On Inside Your Body When You Exercise

Exercise has racked up some serious points for aiding in the larger development of mind, body, and spirit functioning processes. Now, a new study states that exercise promotes and encourages intercommunication among different organs and cells throughout the body.

While the role of exercise in circulation of blood and hormone production, like insulin, is widely acknowledged in the science community, scientists have only suspected physiological communication among our cells and organs—creating a chain reaction of chatter, with fat cells communicating with muscle cells, muscle cells with brains cells, and so forth. In other words, our body’s internal organs are partial to a high-powered/good-natured gossip sessions akin to that of a middle-school cafeteria.

These interactions are typically plentiful during exercise, where continuous movement meets specific complex coordinations throughout different systems within the body, often generating on the cellular level.

Even with this understanding, it was relatively unknown exactly how organs coordinate with one another during exercise, until a recent study published this month in Cell Metabolism.

A group of international scientists studied microscopic globules known as vesicles to observe the interaction of proteins circulating throughout the body during exercise. Once considered containers of cellular garbage, "scientists now know that vesicles also can contain useful matter, including tiny amounts of genetic material and proteins that convey biological messages to other cells," reports the New York Times.

The scientists sampled blood from the thighs of 11 healthy men before, during, and after a workout on a stationary bike for an hour. To observe the proteins and vesicles in the men’s blood, researchers used new sampling techniques to gather data.

In the end, the scientists noticed a major difference in the three samplings: The protein-containing vesicles grew more commonly during exercise than during the rest period after exercise. Furthermore, these newly created vesicles receive a signal to move to the liver, where energy production is amped up.

Though the study does not answer all the underlying queries related to the study such as the role of genetics or the specific tissues creating these vesicles, the findings mark a notable discovery in the biology of exercise. Hear that? It's probably the sound of your body cheering you on as you sink into downward dog.

