My meals are pretty simple and clean, and I love food with great flavor. When I'm home, I plan my meals for the week on Sundays. We're blessed to have a full-time housekeeper who helps me prep the recipes, so that saves me time at the end of the day when I get ready to cook.

We make a lot of smoothies with collagen and protein in the mornings, and I'm a huge fan of a good açaí bowl (topped with almond butter and fresh coconut meat) or overnight oats. Lunch is usually leftovers from the night before if I cooked, and it's usually some kind of taco in almond flour tortillas (chicken, lean beef, turkey, or portobellos) or a healthy soup. Dinner is a big salad with protein and veggies or brown rice pasta with veggies and goat cheese.

I workout around 10 a.m. four to five days a week. I circuit train using weights and body weight with my trainer, Ali Shields. I also do 15 to 20 minutes two to three times a week on my Bellicon rebounder. I take walks with my dog, Fleetwood, and my hubby, and I'm also into P.Volve workouts. They're super convenient when I am traveling. Eddie and I also do yin yoga one or two times a week.

I meditate once a day for 30 minutes to an hour, depending on what I have going on. No matter how busy I am, I make a point to carve out time in order to center myself. I also practice breathwork and experience nature whenever I can. I used to have a very regimented practice, but now I tune into my body and my heart and allow my practice to be led by their response.

I also write a lot. I used to journal, but now I write so much for my blog, Soul of EverLe, that I consider that my journaling.