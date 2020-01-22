They don't help fight it directly—they just inspired a new breakthrough that could have serious implications.

David Markovitz, M.D., a professor of internal medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Michigan Medicine and one of the authors on the study, has been working with a team of collaborators for years on antiviral solutions for the flu, all based on banana plants.

This most recent study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that 80% of mice exposed to a generally fatal form of the flu survived when they had received an injection of the protein. This was true even when the injection was given a full 72 hours after exposure to the virus.

The protein, called H84T, is based on banana lectin but engineered in the lab. The researchers believe it may have clinical use implications.

"We were able to show that H84T blocks the ability of the influenza virus to fuse with structures termed endosomes in the human cell, a key step in infection," explained Markovitz.

Banana lectin in it's organic form, like other lectins, is linked to some negative side effects like causing inflammation. In this study, early evidence indicates that the engineered protein does not seem to carry the same negative impacts. They also found that, while the mice did develop antibodies to the new protein, it did not result in adverse effects in mice.