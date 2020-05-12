Exactly What To Eat For COVID-19 Anxiety, According To A Nutritionist

Anxiety, or a general feeling of worry and unease is at an all time high. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, anxiety was impacting 1 in 5 people. Now with added stressors of health risks, how to manage childcare, job loss and financial stressors, a lack of community engagement or physical connection, and loss of typical routine, stress is skyrocketing.

Why is this so concerning? If chronic stress is not addressed and you're always running on survival mode, the body can't heal. By supporting the body to feel safe, we promote regulation in our system. Food isn't the only way—playing with kids, reading, drawing, practicing meditation and mindfulness, walking outside, yoga, or even sleeping in are all great ways to anchor your stress and anxiety response throughout the day, which ultimately supports your immune system.

But food is a choice you make three times (at least) a day. And with our routines thrown off, the simple healthy choices we normally make may have fallen by the wayside—from overeating or snacking for escape or distraction to neglecting intermittent fasting. This time of social isolation though is an opportunity to focus on nourishment and what we want our new reality to be. The right foods can reduce inflammation, support the microbiome, balance hormones, and support metabolic function—while the wrong choices can lead to bloating, inflammation, fatigue, anxiety, and further stress the body.

Here, my top three recommendations to support a reduction of anxiety and your body’s immune system. It is possible to rediscover food-as-medicine—even during times of stress.