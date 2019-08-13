mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

This Celebrity-Favorite Hair Product Just Dropped & We're Freaking Out

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

Image by Todor Tsvetkov / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 13, 2019

After years of interviewing celebrities, stylists, and, well, just people in general, I've found there are a few products that have cemented themselves as certified classics. Vintner's Daughter's serum inspires oohs and ahhs of jealousy. Tatcha's moisturizers make you wonder, How did they make a texture so delightful? upon first application. A little pot of RMS's concealer will make you rethink what makeup can look and feel like.

Among this list of hero products and top-shelf favorites, is Davines Oi Oil. It's a product you see pop up over and over again in interviews as being the best smoothing and hydrating hair oil on the market: People obsess over this stuff. And rightfully so: It's made with a blend of oils that offer shine, manageability, and an unbeatable scent (it's floral, citrusy, and musky all in one).

And Davines as a brand is certainly worthy of celebration in its own right. The brand's core mission—I mean, other than good hair—is ushering sustainable packaging and ingredients into more mainstream beauty. And with every purchase, they donate to environmentally friendly causes, year-round.

Well, as part of their Oi line, they just dropped a new treatment: Oi Hair Butter, and I cannot get enough of it. It joins a collection of conditioner, shampoo, milk, body wash, and hand balm. The active ingredient in this iteration is roucou oil. It's rich in ellagic acid to fight free radicals and environmental damage. It can also stimulate melanin production in strands, to help ward off grays. It also contains a ton of beta-carotene, so it's great for healthy hair growth. The ingredient will likely be the Next Trendy Ingredient in hair care—so you'll likely start to see it in more and more products coming out, like we saw happen with jojoba oil or argan oil.

The texture of this product is exactly as it's named: It's dense, thick, and a little goes a long way. (It might be too thick for fine hair, but if your fine hair needs some damage repair, and you're desperate for some help, try this as a pre-shampoo treatment instead. You'll get the hydration without the weight.) It's best suited as a weekly intensive treatment—just swap for your conditioner, and let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it out. And just be mindful not to overload your hair; I am one to be a little overzealous with conditioners and the like, but you do not need much of this.

So if you, like many in the beauty world, are obsessed with Oi Oil, this is a must.

Shop Davines Here:

<p>Davines Oi Hair Butter</p>
1

Davines Oi Hair Butter

Davines $44
<p>Davines Oi Oil</p>
2

Davines Oi Oil

Davines $45

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-hair-butter-just-dropped-on-amazon-were-freaking-out

Your article and new folder have been saved!