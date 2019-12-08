For a widely recognized trailblazer in functional and integrative medicine and a New York Times bestselling author of five books, Frank Lipman, M.D.'s philosophy on healthy aging is surprisingly simple.

"Basically, eat less, laugh more, deal with your stress, take sleep seriously. What else would be important?" he tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

We discuss everything from how to eat for anxiety to how to get optimal vitamin D levels to the specific blood tests you should ask for at your annual checkup, and Lipman provides expert advice that seamlessly combines the best of traditional Western medicine with age-old healing techniques from the East.

But what excites Lipman the most in this day and age, it turns out, is the concept of aging itself, namely, the ways we can prolong our health, not necessarily our lives.

"We should be aware of increasing our health span, not our life span," he tells me.

Below are Lipman's three tips on how to increase our health span. Not only are they incredibly simple and easy, but they're also absolutely free.