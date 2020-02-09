One of the truths that it has taken me a long time to see is that there is tremendous honor in grief. One thing that is seldom acknowledged or understood is that we grieve most what we have loved most. The beings they were, the lives they touched, and the relationships that we shared. The degree of the grief is related to the degree of the love.

When we lose someone distant from us, the pain is remote. When we lose someone close, the pain is visceral and can seem insurmountable. When someone we love dies, part of what we miss is all the things we count on them to know–the inside jokes, the names of the places and people you can't recall, old recipes and phone numbers, the names of songs and movies, traditions, and stories. We miss the ability to revisit those memories and fact-check them against one another. We miss the parts of the relationship that no one else would understand. In short, we miss the "us" that we shared and the parts of it we can't experience without them.

When someone we love dies, they always take a part of us with them, and we always keep a piece of them close to our hearts as well. This is the honor that is intrinsic in the grief that we experience. We only grieve that which we love so deeply.

For me, part of my legacy consists of honoring their lives through how I live my own now, of ensuring that I do not waste one ounce of the pain we've endured. Our heartache becomes the broken spaces where we best connect, empathize with, and can encourage others that things can get better.

