mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

This EWG-Verified Clean Beauty Brand Is Coming To CVS & It's Under $20

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

Image by Leandro Crespi / Stocksy

October 31, 2019 — 15:03 PM

We love when clean beauty brands hit drugstores and mass chains: clean beauty for all and every single budget! CVS just announced that they'd be stocking C'est Moi—a clean beauty brand that's even verified by the Environmental Working Group's Skin Deep Database—in 450 stores across the country. The rollout should be completed by the end of this year.

And this mass-retail launch makes me happy for a very particular reason: how fun it is. Clean beauty tends to take itself very seriously—it also tends to target an older demographic. But what does that leave the younger set, who gravitates toward bright scents, trendy masks, and neon packaging? If we're concerned about limiting our exposure to potentially harmful ingredients, I would think the preteen to young adult set would be most vulnerable, considering that's usually when you start to explore makeup and skin care. And, yet, there are so few clean options at mass that are within a budget that appeal to this demographic.

But just listen to this playful list of offerings: Vanilla Vibes Shimmer Body Lotion includes organic shea butter, coconut oil, and a hint of sparkle. They're selling a trio of mask offerings, including Soothing Cucumber & Aloe Gel Face Mask (a soothing shade of aqua green and packed with calendula, too), Purifying Charcoal Clay Facial Mask (a trendy charcoal that doesn't strip skin), Refreshing Papaya & Strawberry Seed Scrub Facial Mask (a sensorial physical scrub that's not too abrasive). Even the Gentle Foaming Cleansing Gel sounds delicious, with extracts of strawberry, kiwi, and apple. (All items are under $20!)

The beauty-obsessed teen in me is screaming.

But don't be fooled, these are high quality, too. C'est Moi products are formulated specifically for easily irritated skin—sensitive and acne-prone—so there's no messing around with ingredients. The products are also dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, cruelty-free, made in the U.S. and E.U., and have both recyclable and FSC-certified packaging.

"CVS is committed to offering their shoppers beauty products that are more than skin deep, which is what C'est Moi's core messaging is all about," says Jennifer Saul, vice president of marketing for C’est Moi, in a statement. "All of our products are thoughtfully formulated. We test our products on over 250 humans that have sensitive skin to ensure that our formulations are safe for everyone to use. We're thrilled that CVS is giving us this grand stage to share our game-changing products with the masses."

So next time you're running to the drugstore to pick up the regular list of essentials—treat yourself to a new beauty find.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-ewg-rated-clean-beauty-brand-is-coming-to-cvs

Your article and new folder have been saved!