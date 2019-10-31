This EWG-Verified Clean Beauty Brand Is Coming To CVS & It's Under $20

We love when clean beauty brands hit drugstores and mass chains: clean beauty for all and every single budget! CVS just announced that they'd be stocking C'est Moi—a clean beauty brand that's even verified by the Environmental Working Group's Skin Deep Database—in 450 stores across the country. The rollout should be completed by the end of this year.

And this mass-retail launch makes me happy for a very particular reason: how fun it is. Clean beauty tends to take itself very seriously—it also tends to target an older demographic. But what does that leave the younger set, who gravitates toward bright scents, trendy masks, and neon packaging? If we're concerned about limiting our exposure to potentially harmful ingredients, I would think the preteen to young adult set would be most vulnerable, considering that's usually when you start to explore makeup and skin care. And, yet, there are so few clean options at mass that are within a budget that appeal to this demographic.

But just listen to this playful list of offerings: Vanilla Vibes Shimmer Body Lotion includes organic shea butter, coconut oil, and a hint of sparkle. They're selling a trio of mask offerings, including Soothing Cucumber & Aloe Gel Face Mask (a soothing shade of aqua green and packed with calendula, too), Purifying Charcoal Clay Facial Mask (a trendy charcoal that doesn't strip skin), Refreshing Papaya & Strawberry Seed Scrub Facial Mask (a sensorial physical scrub that's not too abrasive). Even the Gentle Foaming Cleansing Gel sounds delicious, with extracts of strawberry, kiwi, and apple. (All items are under $20!)

The beauty-obsessed teen in me is screaming.

But don't be fooled, these are high quality, too. C'est Moi products are formulated specifically for easily irritated skin—sensitive and acne-prone—so there's no messing around with ingredients. The products are also dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, cruelty-free, made in the U.S. and E.U., and have both recyclable and FSC-certified packaging.

"CVS is committed to offering their shoppers beauty products that are more than skin deep, which is what C'est Moi's core messaging is all about," says Jennifer Saul, vice president of marketing for C’est Moi, in a statement. "All of our products are thoughtfully formulated. We test our products on over 250 humans that have sensitive skin to ensure that our formulations are safe for everyone to use. We're thrilled that CVS is giving us this grand stage to share our game-changing products with the masses."

So next time you're running to the drugstore to pick up the regular list of essentials—treat yourself to a new beauty find.