Each of us has a signature pattern of holding stress in the body—there are certain muscles we tighten and common areas of tension. For some, anxiety manifests as fierce pressure, as if the head were stuck in a constricting vise; others bemoan a constant aching discomfort in their neck and shoulders, while some suffer from stomach ailments that send them sprinting for the nearest restroom when worries abound. While we may be highly attuned to a few of our signature stress patterns, others may be more sporadic and inconspicuous, requiring some routine mindful sleuthing on our part.

Soon after I began practicing mindfulness, it became clear to me that the region of my lower back and butt would tighten when I was feeling anxious or overwhelmed, resulting in muscle fatigue and soreness. One might surmise that my chronic stress would have graciously resulted in rock-hard glutes, but no, of course not.

The only notable secondary consequence was chronic sciatica, quite literally an irritating pain in my butt. How's that for irony? There was no need to investigate this constellation of sensations closely, as the relentless, nagging discomfort made itself obvious. It was only after a few years of practice, though, that I began to notice how increased stress unconsciously caused me to tense my left calf muscle as well. One morning after an especially challenging confrontational couples therapy session, I recall wondering why in the world only my left calf was sore and fatigued. It took time and repetition to realize that this is one of my signature areas of stress. The past few years, I have morphed into more of a shoulder-and-neck-tension kinda girl, the tightness taking up residence after hours of working at a computer and reading. And so it goes.

You might ask: Why in the world would I want to actually focus on areas of discomfort in my body? Great question! Thanks for playing. Despite the prevalent, tempting tendency to disregard the intricate yet undeniable connection between our bodies and minds, it is vital to our overall physical and mental well-being that we pay closer attention. The purpose of the desk body scan is threefold.

No. 1 is to pull us out of automatic pilot, bring us back to the present moment, and offer some immediate calm so that we are able to think clearly and prioritize wisely. Imagine how you might enter into the next meeting or conversation differently, perhaps more creatively, and with a more open-minded approach if given a moment to first pause and relax your body. (Even better, imagine if all your colleagues did the same.)

Two, the desk body scan is a mindful break designed to bring your full awareness to the ever-changing body sensations in the middle of a busy day, teaching you to recognize which sensations are present in your body in this moment. Instead of walking around unaware that we have actual feeling, sensing bodies attached to our intellectual heads—bodies we tend to discount, minimize, or flat-out ignore—we become more intimately aware of our subtle physical sensations as well as how they change in nuance and in intensity. As with my experience, your unique patterns can shift over time, so it is helpful to monitor them on an ongoing basis.

Finally, it is important to familiarize ourselves with common sensations and our signature stress areas because the more aware we are, the quicker we can cue in to when we are stressed, which, as in the case of my left calf muscle, is not always immediately apparent. Only when we are mindful are we able to act on our own behalf. Now when I notice an ache in my shoulders, it is a reminder to slowly drop them, take a deep breath, and sit up tall, perhaps adding a nice stretch, gently leaning my head back and gazing upward. It is also an opportunity for me to pause and inquire into my current overall level of stress, giving me valuable information to work with and the ability to make small, subtle recalibrations in my life.