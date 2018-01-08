At 45, Single, And Child-Free, This "Black-ish" Actress Has Hit Her Stride

These days, Tracee Ellis Ross has a lot to be thankful for. The daughter of world-famous singer Diana Ross, she won a Golden Globe for her performance in the sitcom "Black-ish," and she's a three-time NAACP Image Award recipient. Ross also has a job she loves, she's surrounded by a close group of friends, and she's an activist for women.

At 45, unmarried and without kids, Ross finds herself in the position of having to defend the life that makes her happy. “It’s really interesting to be a woman and to get to 45 and not be married and not have kids,” Ross told the audience. Even though she’s killing it in many ways—“I’m a good friend, a solid daughter,” Ross said at Glamour's Women of the Year summit in November, “a hard worker, my credit is good, I take out the garbage before it gets smelly, I recycle, and I won a Golden Globe!”

Still, plenty of people tell Ross that it's "never too late" when it comes to getting married and having kids. So one day, she took out her journal and wrote down a phrase that changed everything. “I wrote down, ‘My life is mine….’ Those words stopped me in my tracks and honestly brought so many tears to my eyes.”

Since then, Ross has felt nothing but peace surrounding her decision. Here's how she finds joy in being single.