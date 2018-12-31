5 Things I Learned That Transformed My Health In 2018

Fertility health is something I've always been interested in, and this year, I took my knowledge to a whole new level. I learned that so many women are waiting way too long to think about their fertility health. "The focus for young women is almost exclusively on not getting pregnant. And women see celebrities in their 40s having kids galore, so they are often unaware that fertility wanes as you get older," explained Victoria Maizes, M.D., executive director of the Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine and author of Be Fruitful: The Essential Guide to Maximizing Fertility and Giving Birth to a Healthy Child. If you can relate to this, it's time to do a little reading up on fertility—sooner rather than later—to make sure you're supporting this part of your health.

There's a lot of health information out there, and it's easy to get lost in the "shoulds." In other words: what you should be eating and when, the products you should be buying, or the workouts you should be doing. It's also easy to get stuck in your ways and continue to do things that no longer serve you. In that vein, the last lesson I learned this year was to stay open-minded and adaptable and always be willing to switch things up or try something new—especially when what I'm doing is no longer working for me. Cheers to a very healthy 2019!