Whether you want to release stress and tension or enhance muscle recovery, the Theragun Pro has you covered. Its powerful QX15 motor delivers up to 60 pounds of no-stall force (most higher-tier guns offer about 40 to 50 pounds). A higher stall force means a deeper (and often more intense) treatment.

Despite this higher stall force, you're not sacrificing any speed. The Pro model still hits up to 2400 RPM or revolutions per minute, with a starting speed of 1750 RPM. When setting up your treatment, you can opt for one of five preset speeds or pick anywhere within the speed range. This allows you to truly customize the device to the right speed for that day's recovery needs.

If you're ever feeling confused about the best way to incorporate the massage gun into your routine, you can also use the Therabody app. It integrates with Apple Health and Google Fit activity data and provides recommendations on your best recovery routine. For example, the app may highlight a special CycleRecovery after a long bike ride.