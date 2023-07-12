Amazon Prime Day 2023: Save 42% On The Theragun Pro
Amazon Prime Day is officially here—and we're well aware of how difficult it can be to find a deal that's actually worth adding to your cart. But this year Therabody is offering a discount that's simply too good to resist: the Theragun Pro is $250 off.
As the name suggests, the Theragun Pro is one of the most expensive options available from the brand's Theragun line. The smart device connects with Bluetooth for deep muscle massage treatments that are personalized to your fitness routine. And while this top of the line tech normally costs $599, it's currently available for just $350.
Advertisement
Is Therabody Pro worth the investment?
Whether you want to release stress and tension or enhance muscle recovery, the Theragun Pro has you covered. Its powerful QX15 motor delivers up to 60 pounds of no-stall force (most higher-tier guns offer about 40 to 50 pounds). A higher stall force means a deeper (and often more intense) treatment.
Despite this higher stall force, you're not sacrificing any speed. The Pro model still hits up to 2400 RPM or revolutions per minute, with a starting speed of 1750 RPM. When setting up your treatment, you can opt for one of five preset speeds or pick anywhere within the speed range. This allows you to truly customize the device to the right speed for that day's recovery needs.
If you're ever feeling confused about the best way to incorporate the massage gun into your routine, you can also use the Therabody app. It integrates with Apple Health and Google Fit activity data and provides recommendations on your best recovery routine. For example, the app may highlight a special CycleRecovery after a long bike ride.
And the customization doesn't stop there. The ergonomic head moves between four different positions to ensure you can hit every nook and cranny—whether the strain is on your wrists, neck, or glutes. Plus, you'll have the choice of six different attachment heads.
The softest option is the SuperSoft Attachment, which is great for super sore muscles or areas near your bones. On the flipside, the Cone attachment offers the highest impact level for pinpointed treatments in the areas you need it most. Other options include a Dampener for bony areas, a Standard Ball for small muscle groups, a Thumb attachment for trigger points, and a Wedge for shoulder blades and IT bands.
Best of all, the Theragun Pro has an impressive 300-minute battery life thanks to two separate batteries. This ensures you can conquer your own treatment and then share with friends or family to ensure everyone gets their recovery session in.
Advertisement
What reviewers say
The Theragun Pro already has more than 2,000 5-star ratings from shoppers who call it the "mother of all percussive devices." Even those who previously opted for a budget alternative before investing in a Theragun said the upgrades—including extra stall force and an adjustable arm angle—make the device worth the extra money.
Another wrote their only regret when purchasing the Theragun Pro was not doing it sooner. And while we're all for finding the best value, it's worth pointing out that numerous reviewers agree: the knockoffs just aren't that good.
The takeaway
Your recovery routine is just as essential as your movement routine when it comes to your well-being. With the Theragun Pro, you'll unlock a new world of percussion treatments personalized to you. Shop now for 42% off in an exclusive Prime Day Deal. And don't worry if you're not a Prime member: Therabody is offering the same deal direct through July 12.
Advertisement
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle Digital Group and Cosmopolitan, her love of products (and a good deal) led her to the commerce space, and she joined Meredith Corporation as its first health and wellness-focused shopping writer. During this time, her byline appeared in Health, Shape, InStyle, People, and Travel Leisure, as she covered topics like workout gear, home goods, and coronavirus essentials to help shoppers lead healthier lives. In her current role, she helps readers find the best deals, uncover the latest launches, and understand which items are worth the splurge (or not) from her home in Brooklyn, New York.