The Workout That Helps This Actress Cope With Depression

Because of the intense nature of high-intensity interval workouts, they're excellent stress-busters—even if you only do them for a few minutes at a time. Krista Stryker, trainer and founder of The 12-Minute Athlete, turns to HIIT whenever she's feeling a little bit anxious or frazzled as a way to get a quick endorphin hit and turn her mood around.

She finds burpees and boxing to be particularly helpful when it comes to getting rid of stress. "Burpees are one of those exercises that most people have a love/hate relationship with, but they're such a great, efficient, full-body exercise that no matter how you feel about them, you should do them anyway," she explains. "Since burpees will start to tire you out within the first 10 to 20 reps, they're a fantastic exercise to do when you're feeling a little frazzled to help boost your heart rate, bring your stress levels down, and burn some extra calories while you're at it."

Stryker also relies on short boxing workouts to deal with frustration. "There's nothing quite like hitting or kicking something really hard to help relieve any stress," she says. "Anytime I'm feeling frustrated, overwhelmed, or just plain angry, I'll hit my punching bag for a few minutes like crazy, and magically, I'll have punched all that energy and stress away. Seriously, if you've never boxed when you're upset or stressed out, you've gotta try it—it's the best thing ever."