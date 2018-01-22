The Wellness Practice That Gives Aly Raisman The Strength To Use Her Voice

23-year-old Aly Raisman has been making headlines over the past few days, but not because of her talent as an Olympic gymnast. Raisman used her voice in a powerful speech against former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar, who has been accused of sexually abusing more than 140 Olympic gymnasts.

"Larry, you do realize now that we, this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time, are now a force, and you are nothing," she said, looking directly at him during a hearing on Friday. "The tables have turned, Larry. We are here, we have our voices, and we are not going anywhere."

As an Olympic superstar, Raisman is already a role model for young women. Now she is standing up a strong advocate for women's rights. She spoke with mindbodygreen about her decision to speak out against abuse and share what keeps her going.