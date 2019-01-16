I Tried A Zero-Waste Delivery Service & Am So Sad It Didn't Exist Sooner

Founder Tamara Lim was first inspired to launch it while she was working in the packaging and shipping department of Amazon. There, she says, customers were demanding more recycled and reusable packaging, but ultimately there wasn't the infrastructure in place to scale options it.

Two years ago, she left the big-box retailer and relocated to New York City in the hopes of creating a convenient delivery service that was as cost-effective as it was sustainable. "My experience at Amazon really opened my eyes to what a big waste problem we have. It made me feel compelled to do something about it," she tells mbg. "I thought where better to work on a waste problem than the city that produces most of our waste?"

It was a prudent move. NYC has since become an epicenter for the budding zero-waste movement.

In the last two years, single-use plastic foam has been banned from city establishments and a coffee shop and lifestyle store have emerged to cater to the growing population of people looking to live a life encumbered with less plastic. Most recently, Precycle, the city's first zero-waste grocery store, opened its doors to a utopia of bulk bins, loose produce, and kombucha on tap. At the same time, the city has seen a rise in programs aimed to cut down on food waste: Local grocery services like Misfits Market and Local Roots offer imperfect produce that would have otherwise been thrown away, and The James Beard Foundation, a culinary institution in the city, has developed a food waste prevention training program for chefs and translated it into a cookbook for home cooks, Waste Not.

Lim hopes to dive deeper into the food waste space as time goes on, too, saying, "The Wally Shop was created to tackle this waste problem as a whole—and I definitely do think that does go beyond just packaging waste."