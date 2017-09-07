mindbodygreen

Close banner
Travel

This Is The Ultimate Travel Playlist

Allison Daniels
mbg Contributor By Allison Daniels
mbg Contributor
Allison Daniels is a freelance writer currently living in New York. She received her bachelor's degree from Belmont University in creative writing and spanish.
This Is The Ultimate Travel Playlist

Photo by Chelsea Victoria

September 7, 2017

Music has a profound impact on our mood. One sad song can put you in a melancholy state for the rest of the day; on the flip side, hearing a toe-tapping, hand-clapping favorite tune can pull you out of a funk in two minutes flat. There's music to help you concentrate and music to put you in a meditative state. With mbg's annual wellness event, revitalize, coming up this weekend, everyone on our team has been experiencing what feels like the full spectrum of human emotion. We're excited about hearing the amazing speakers, impatient for the epic activities, and anxious to make sure we've got everything we need before we hop on the plane.

Seeing as one of the major themes of revitalize this year is mental health (shoutout to ESPN journalist Kate Fagan who'll be speaking on the topic this weekend), making a travel playlist full of songs designed to soothe the nerves and reenergize the sleep-deprived seemed like the only viable option. So, I asked some of this year's revitalize attendees for one or two of their favorite travel tunes (Jason Williams, ever the over-achiever, contributed four), and filled in the rest with my own best-of hits.

But you don't have to be headed to revitalize to sink your teeth into these tunes. Whether it's your morning commute or a globe-circling sabbatical, any sort of travel can feel like a whirlwind of adventures, experiences, and possibilities—or a series of unfortunate events designed to punish you for...well, you're not quite sure what.

The experience you have on every journey in life is defined by one thing: your mindset. So, consider this the soundtrack to your next great adventure. These songs will chill you out (without putting you to sleep) and help you approach everything that comes your way with openness, gratitude, optimism, and strength. If you find yourself becoming one of those people who can't wait to get to the airport, well—you've been warned.

If you have questions about depression and the future of mental health, email them to editors@mindbodygreen.com. We'll be selecting some of them to be featured in the talk!

Come to mindbodygreen.com Saturday, September 9, at 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT, to watch our livestream, presented by INFINITI, and follow #mbgrevitalize on social!

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Allison Daniels
Allison Daniels mbg Contributor
Allison Daniels is a freelance writer currently living in New York. She received her bachelor's degree from Belmont University in creative writing and spanish. In addition to her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
More revitalize

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-ultimate-travel-playlist

Your article and new folder have been saved!