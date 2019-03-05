While GPS watches can be a helpful running tool, they aren't always the best at calculating your actual pace. So if you're looking to run a specific speed (or are training for something that requires you to accurately pace), experts say a treadmill is your best bet.

"A great thing about running on the treadmill is that once you set your speed, you don't have to think about it anymore. All you have to do is keep pace with the belt. For some people, this helps them get in the zone."

—Corinne Fitzgerald

"If you are looking to practice certain paces, a treadmill can and will hold you accountable and teach you the rhythm of that pace."

—Elizabeth Corky, elite marathoner, RRCA-certified running coach

"My favorite part of running indoors: Your pace and grade are right in front of your face on a tread the entire time, so you're not going too fast out of the gate or too slow when you should be in higher efforts."

—Rebecca Kennedy, holistic fitness trainer, Peloton master tread instructor