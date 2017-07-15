The Truth About Being An Older Mom

Being an older parent in doctors' eyes is age 35 and older. That may mean that you have stabilized some of the pillars in your life like travel, career, hobbies, sports, or marriage, all providing you with a good perspective. Because you’ve had so many experiences and have checked off things from your bucket list, you are able to objectively see the magnitude of the job.

For me, it meant I lived out the silliness of my 20s and planted roots in my marriage, career, and health. On one hand I had fulfilled some of the things on my bucket list like skydiving in New Zealand, for example. On the other hand, I selfishly wasn’t quite ready to relinquish focusing on myself. A baby changes your whole world, and you learn even in pregnancy that this little person has some serious pull!

You also come to appreciate that it is a beautiful thing to nurture, shape, educate, share, and raise a child. Parenting later in life affords you the opportunities to absorb knowledge of the world and how you want your child to live in it. It’s a total "if I only knew then what I know now" scenario except as an older parent you have that, at least on life itself, because actual parenting is a life lesson unto itself!