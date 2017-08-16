The Tragedy That Made Me Fall In Love With Running

Running! Me—a runner! The star of my own one-woman comedy extravaganza. I raved about my discovery to anyone who would listen. "Everybody is identical in their secret unspoken belief that way deep down they are different from everyone else," writes David Foster Wallace in Infinite Jest, and when I began to run, I thought I’d hit on something really new. My body was a pendulum, swinging across the landscape; my unlocked limbs tumbled and became light. I learned to feel with my feet, to distinguish between asphalt and concrete beneath my shoes, to love the springiness of wooden decking and the unexpected sink into paths made of shredded tires.

I’m a slow runner, complacent rather than competitive. On a shelf in my study is a scrapbook full of race bibs and a pile of the cheap, chipped medals that every runner is given when she finishes a race. In the beginning, I hung on the advice of a few friends and family members who ran too. My notes seem like fragments of poems that bent my world into a new shape: Look up the hill. Let yourself float to the top. Find your pace. When you hit that pace, you can run forever.

Some athletes love to talk about what a simple sport running is. They say that all you need is a pair of sneakers. That’s not true. What you need is some freedom of movement and the ability to see a clear path ahead of you. It took me years to see that path and to find my pace. When I finally got moving, I hoped I might be able to run forever.

Excerpted from The Long Run: A Memoir of Life and Loss in Motion, by Catriona Menzies-Pike with the permission of Crown Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2016.

