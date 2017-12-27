The One Tool I Recommend To Anyone Who Has Anxiety About Becoming A Parent

Since I learned meditation and mindfulness, I’m grateful to say that I haven’t had another long-term depression. I do have sad days, however, and I don’t hide them from my kids. I tell them I’m feeling blue. I explain that one thing that can make me feel better is to focus on the blessings in my life. I sit with them and list those blessings one by one, and they join me and do the same, which always turns out to be fun.

My son is grateful for Real Madrid and Ronaldo. My daughter shouts "I love my guinea pig!" at the top of her lungs. I hope, in these moments, they are learning to accept that sadness happens, and when it comes you don’t have to hide it. I hope they will learn, as I finally did, that when you let sadness come, it also goes and passes like everything else.

