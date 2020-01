And last but not least is the neti pot. Folks seem to shy away from this one, but we promise once you get the hang of it, you'll never look back.

Neti pots are a tool used for flushing out your sinuses with saline solution. Yes, like pouring saltwater into your nose. If you didn't already know, your sinuses are actually cavities in your forehead, cheekbones, and nose, and when they're inflamed, you feel it. (Hello, stuffy noses, sinus infections, and sinus headaches.)

By flushing out those cavities, nasal irrigation (referred to as jala neti in Sanskrit) prevents buildup of mucus and allergens, relieves sinus pressure, and helps moisten dry nasal passages. And as an added bonus, in the yoga community, it's thought to help unblock your third-eye chakra.

It may take a couple of tries to get the technique down, but it's an excellent preventive measure if you're prone to seasonal allergies and sinus infections. Here's our complete guide to using a neti pot.

With 2020 right around the corner, we hope you'll give these cleansing techniques a try to help you feel your best this year. They're simple, effective, affordable, and they've been practiced for generations. And if you're just beginning to dip your toes into the world of ayurveda, here's a good place to start.