We're big ayurveda fans here at mindbodygreen; the 5,000-year-old medicine practice from India is centered around disease prevention and a holistic approach to caring for the body, and experts swear by it.

From its use of blood-sugar-balancing herbs to an emphasis on self-care rituals, you'd be amazed how applicable the ancient practice is to health and well-being today—and that includes its use of "kriyas."

Kriyas are yogic cleansing techniques, and many are still practiced around the world today. Some may be a little intense for those just beginning to explore ayurveda, but the following three are super simple—especially given their tremendous benefit!