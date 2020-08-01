As far as healthy-hair supplements go, two ingredients get all the (deserved) attention: collagen and biotin. To understand why, a lesson in hair structure: Hair is made of the protein keratin. Keratin is made of several kinds of amino acids, like proline, treoline, and arginine. So to build healthy hair, our body needs a regular supply of these building blocks. That's where collagen supplements come in: hydrolyzed collagen peptides are simply short chains of amino acids. So when you ingest them, your body is able to utilize said peptides throughout the body.* They also help stimulate your skin cells' fibroblasts, which create more collagen and elastin to help keep your scalp healthy.*

Biotin is a type of B vitamin—one closely tied with hair health. In fact, thinning hair and hair loss are very common symptoms of biotin deficiency.* Additionally, biotin is believed to naturally promote healthy hair growth because it is involved in the production of keratin, as well.* In one small study, women with thinning hair reported significant regrowth when supplementing with biotin as compared to those given a placebo.*

mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+ has both, along with a few other nutrients that support hair health. Most notably, there's vitamin C and vitamin E, two potent antioxidants that help your body fight off free-radical damage and temper inflammation.* Why is this important? Well, it may not encourage growth per se, but it absolutely helps the hair you already have. See, inflammation and free radicals contribute to a host of hair and scalp issues, which can cause premature graying, thinning, and even hair loss. So if you protect your hair from these potentially dangerous conditions, theoretically you'll keep the hair you do have full and healthy. Sounds good, no?