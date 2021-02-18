mindbodygreen

Beauty
The Supplement That Pros Use To Look & Feel More Awake 

The Supplement That Pros Use To Look & Feel More Awake 

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
(Last Used: 2/18/21) The Supplement That Pros Use To Look & Feel More Awake

Image by Victor Torres / Stocksy

February 18, 2021 — 22:34 PM

I get asked a lot of questions about skin care—given my job, it’s unsurprising of course—and one I’m so often tasked with is How do I make my skin look more awake and radiant? It’s a harder question than you might think to answer, namely because sallow, tired skin can be the result of many issues, be it stress, ineffective skin care products, lack of movement, and the most obvious of course, lack of sleep. And while I’m happy to offer up temporary solutions and fixes—you know, a wash of highlighter or a round of exfoliation—I also want to be mindful of more thoughtful, long-term approaches. 

One way to do this is through recommending supplements, as they can provide your body with valuable nutrients to keep your energy levels optimal, as well as helping your skin look it’s most glowy. And one that our circle of pros (myself included) can’t get enough of is mindbodygreen’s nr+. Here’s what they have to say. 

Want to look & feel more awake? Here’s what the pros do. 

Since crafting nr+, we’ve had multiple physicians, skin care experts, and holistic medicine practitioners test out the product and evaluate the formula. As integrative and functional medicine expert Heather Moday, M.D. explains it, “nr+ is truly a powerhouse supplement. This formulation is so unique because it contains key ingredients that slow the aging process on multiple levels. As a doctor, I insist on the highest purity standards and quality with supplements. I am taking it myself, and I can’t wait to start using nr+ with my patients.*” 

nr+

nr+

Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.7)
nr+

The healthy aging and energy properties come from a potent blend of ingredients, notably one called nicotinamide riboside, a form of vitamin B3 that is converted into a coenzyme in the body called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). “If you raise NAD+, you promote a vital, healthy aging process,” says functional medicine pioneer Robert Rountree, M.D. “Nicotinamide riboside is an incredibly promising compound that most people haven't heard about. This formula supports healthy aging by combining NR with rhodiola (an adaptogen), astaxanthin (a potent antioxidant from algae), betaine for heart health, and phytoceramides for radiant skin.”*

Those supporting players—astaxanthin, phytoceramides, and rhodiola—tend to get the most love from our skin care experts. Through these potent actives, the supplement can help give us that energetic glow that the supplement helps us feel. “Take astaxanthin: which is an amazing ingredient, especially when it comes to combating oxidative stress, inhibiting inflammatory mediators and fighting free radicals caused by UV's damaging rays,”* says board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. “Finally, by replenishing the skin's natural lipids, phytoceramides boost skin hydration and elasticity which can help maintain the skin barrier and that youthful glow.”* 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Looking and feeling more awake is something we all struggle with at some point—and one way to help avoid it all together is to supplement your body with powerful antioxidants, ceramides, and actives to help your body feel its best. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The One Skin Care Step A Celeb Esthetician Swears By Before Trying New Products

Jamie Schneider
The One Skin Care Step A Celeb Esthetician Swears By Before Trying New Products
Home

This Laid-Back California Home Is An Instant Palate Cleanser

Emma Loewe
This Laid-Back California Home Is An Instant Palate Cleanser
Meditation

Trataka Sadhana 101: How To Deepen Your Next Meditation Using Candles

Sarah Regan
Trataka Sadhana 101: How To Deepen Your Next Meditation Using Candles
Personal Growth

Sleep On It: A Therapist Explains How To Use Your Dreams To Make Decisions

Jamie Schneider
Sleep On It: A Therapist Explains How To Use Your Dreams To Make Decisions
Recipes

This Green Smoothie Recipe Is As Hydrating As 3 Cups Of Water, Says An MD

Jamie Schneider
This Green Smoothie Recipe Is As Hydrating As 3 Cups Of Water, Says An MD
Spirituality

The Lucky Chinese Zodiac Symbol You'll Want To Carry Around This Year

Sarah Regan
The Lucky Chinese Zodiac Symbol You'll Want To Carry Around This Year
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

Why Comfort Foods May Be Discomforting For Your Brain, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Why Comfort Foods May Be Discomforting For Your Brain, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist
Friendships

Conversation Deepens Friendship: Here Are 70 Qs To Ask Your Pals

Abby Moore
Conversation Deepens Friendship: Here Are 70 Qs To Ask Your Pals
Integrative Health

Exactly How To Reset Your Body Clock, According To An Acupuncturist

Abby Moore
Exactly How To Reset Your Body Clock, According To An Acupuncturist
Beauty

You're Probably Applying Your Eye Cream Wrong — How To Glide It On Like A Pro

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Applying Your Eye Cream Wrong — How To Glide It On Like A Pro
Integrative Health

Sitting All Day Long? This Supplement Is Like An Edible Foam-Roll Session

Emma Loewe
Sitting All Day Long? This Supplement Is Like An Edible Foam-Roll Session
Integrative Health

This Vascular Biologist Wants You To Address Blood Vessel Health ASAP

Stephanie Eckelkamp
This Vascular Biologist Wants You To Address Blood Vessel Health ASAP
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-supplement-that-pros-use-to-look-and-feel-more-awake

Your article and new folder have been saved!