The Supplement That Pros Use To Look & Feel More Awake
I get asked a lot of questions about skin care—given my job, it’s unsurprising of course—and one I’m so often tasked with is How do I make my skin look more awake and radiant? It’s a harder question than you might think to answer, namely because sallow, tired skin can be the result of many issues, be it stress, ineffective skin care products, lack of movement, and the most obvious of course, lack of sleep. And while I’m happy to offer up temporary solutions and fixes—you know, a wash of highlighter or a round of exfoliation—I also want to be mindful of more thoughtful, long-term approaches.
One way to do this is through recommending supplements, as they can provide your body with valuable nutrients to keep your energy levels optimal, as well as helping your skin look it’s most glowy. And one that our circle of pros (myself included) can’t get enough of is mindbodygreen’s nr+. Here’s what they have to say.
Want to look & feel more awake? Here’s what the pros do.
Since crafting nr+, we’ve had multiple physicians, skin care experts, and holistic medicine practitioners test out the product and evaluate the formula. As integrative and functional medicine expert Heather Moday, M.D. explains it, “nr+ is truly a powerhouse supplement. This formulation is so unique because it contains key ingredients that slow the aging process on multiple levels. As a doctor, I insist on the highest purity standards and quality with supplements. I am taking it myself, and I can’t wait to start using nr+ with my patients.*”
nr+
Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula.*
The healthy aging and energy properties come from a potent blend of ingredients, notably one called nicotinamide riboside, a form of vitamin B3 that is converted into a coenzyme in the body called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). “If you raise NAD+, you promote a vital, healthy aging process,” says functional medicine pioneer Robert Rountree, M.D. “Nicotinamide riboside is an incredibly promising compound that most people haven't heard about. This formula supports healthy aging by combining NR with rhodiola (an adaptogen), astaxanthin (a potent antioxidant from algae), betaine for heart health, and phytoceramides for radiant skin.”*
Those supporting players—astaxanthin, phytoceramides, and rhodiola—tend to get the most love from our skin care experts. Through these potent actives, the supplement can help give us that energetic glow that the supplement helps us feel. “Take astaxanthin: which is an amazing ingredient, especially when it comes to combating oxidative stress, inhibiting inflammatory mediators and fighting free radicals caused by UV's damaging rays,”* says board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. “Finally, by replenishing the skin's natural lipids, phytoceramides boost skin hydration and elasticity which can help maintain the skin barrier and that youthful glow.”*
The takeaway.
Looking and feeling more awake is something we all struggle with at some point—and one way to help avoid it all together is to supplement your body with powerful antioxidants, ceramides, and actives to help your body feel its best.