The Supplement That Pros Use To Look & Feel More Awake 

I get asked a lot of questions about skin care—given my job, it’s unsurprising of course—and one I’m so often tasked with is How do I make my skin look more awake and radiant? It’s a harder question than you might think to answer, namely because sallow, tired skin can be the result of many issues, be it stress, ineffective skin care products, lack of movement, and the most obvious of course, lack of sleep. And while I’m happy to offer up temporary solutions and fixes—you know, a wash of highlighter or a round of exfoliation—I also want to be mindful of more thoughtful, long-term approaches.

One way to do this is through recommending supplements, as they can provide your body with valuable nutrients to keep your energy levels optimal, as well as helping your skin look it’s most glowy. And one that our circle of pros (myself included) can’t get enough of is mindbodygreen’s nr+. Here’s what they have to say.