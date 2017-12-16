Traveling Over The Holidays? Keep These Yoga Poses In Your Back Pocket

The holidays mean travel, and on a recent road trip through California I found myself feeling tight and achy from all the time I was spending in the car. Luckily I'm pretty resourceful, and a four-and-a-half-hour car ride gives a traveling yogi plenty of time to think. So I spent a good deal of my travel time dreaming up poses I could do on driving breaks that would stretch out my hips, shoulders, and hamstrings.

I came up with 10 of them, and I have to say—after days on the road, my body didn't ache at all. If you're traveling this holiday season, here's how to stay healthy on the road.