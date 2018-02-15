The Self-Care Philosophy That Keeps Actress Lupita Nyong'o Grounded
Actress, producer, champion for diversity and women's rights, and one of the stars of the upcoming Black Panther film, Lupita Nyong'o manages to prioritize her health and wellness while making movies in Hollywood and beyond. With all that, it's little surprise to find that Lupita's outlook on self-care focuses more inward than outward. Read on to glean some refreshing insight on how curiosity, fear, and meditation play a role in the actress's life.
She values her inner child.
Part of what drives Nyong’o to stay moving and curious in her physical practice stems from her affinity with childlike wonder. "That’s why I like to try new things, like pole-dancing" or mastering new languages and accents and learning the ukulele for her next role. "I value not being good at things, because children are not good at things," Nyong'o told Vogue in a recent cover spread.
She views switching up routine as central to self-care.
Exercise plays a role in the actress’s life, but the results don’t seem to drive her working out so much as the playfulness of trying new things. In her recent January Vogue spread, Lupita spoke about her new hobby: pole dancing. A visit to a gentlemen's club with friends inspired the actress, expressing her admiration for the dancers' abilities and strengths. "It was incredible and sexy, and I thought, I need to learn how to do that."
She embraces stillness.
Whether it’s in the form of introspection, meditation, running, or yoga, Nyong’o credits her few moments of downtime as key to restoring her energy and spirit. She also cites listening to music and "eating good food." That said, she's not a stranger to the more indulgent practices of relaxation. Part of her intense training for her role in Marvel's soon-to-release Black Panther film involved recovery techniques such as stretching, massages, and Epsom baths.
She has a healthy relationship with failure.
Face your fears and move in the direction of achieving your goals—a lesson Nyong’o picked up when she reframed her relationship with fear and uncertainty. "When we’re fearful, we spend more time worrying about things that don’t yet exist and very little time on building what already does. The solution is not to eradicate fear; the solution is to recognize fear with compassion and act in spite of it."
For Lupita, the process of self-care mirrors the restorative, mindful, and invigorating approach we here at mbg champion: a wellness approach that extends beyond the self and into the world. Though, it’s not so far-fetched to believe the actress has some serious yoga skills.
Curious about an Olympic gymnast's self-care philosophy? Here's what Aly Raisman has to say about wellness.
And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.