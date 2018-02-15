The Self-Care Philosophy That Keeps Actress Lupita Nyong'o Grounded

Face your fears and move in the direction of achieving your goals—a lesson Nyong’o picked up when she reframed her relationship with fear and uncertainty. "When we’re fearful, we spend more time worrying about things that don’t yet exist and very little time on building what already does. The solution is not to eradicate fear; the solution is to recognize fear with compassion and act in spite of it."

For Lupita, the process of self-care mirrors the restorative, mindful, and invigorating approach we here at mbg champion: a wellness approach that extends beyond the self and into the world. Though, it’s not so far-fetched to believe the actress has some serious yoga skills.

