The Recovery Tactic You Probably Haven't Heard Of—But Need To Try ASAP

With active recovery, we look to help the body become healthy and efficient with activities that offer fewer stressors. Through resting in a heated wet or dry room, then hopping into a cold bath or ice room, our bodies can use banyas to help the body to circulate more blood throughout, creating more nutrition and faster recovery to your joints and muscles. Blood starts to actively circulate in vessels, enriching organs with oxygen and other nutritional substances.

Oxidative processes speed up, waste and other toxic substances are removed faster through lungs and skin. Cutaneous pores open in a warm environment, which helps to remove dirt, toxic substances, sweat, and dead cells from skin. Such a thermal bath normalizes sweat gland functioning, which, in turn, prevents the early rise of wrinkles.

Essentially, while in the heated sauna, your heart starts to beat faster with your heart rate reaching up to 120 beats per minute; blood flow increases; and vessels get a healthy load of cleaned blood with new nutrients. At that time, your blood pressure raises insignificantly as arteries and capillaries expand, becoming less resistant to blood circulation. As a result, one faster good and energetic.

When the body cools down via the ice bath or room, the blood vessels narrow and heart rate slows. Cold-water immersion induces significant physiological and biochemical changes in the body such as an increase in HR, BP, metabolism, and peripheral catecholamine concentration; and decrease in cerebral blood flow.

This alternates high and low temperatures, strengthens the cardiovascular system, and increases the elasticity of its elements. The latter decreases the likelihood of infarction. By increasing blood circulation, the banya helps to detoxify the body, particularly in difficult areas like the teeth, bones, and sinuses. The steam opens your pores and promotes cleansing for cleaner, healthier skin.