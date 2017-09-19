One of the key ways I use the DNA information from these labs is to assess something called methylation. Methylation is a big biochemical super freeway system that makes your hormones, gut, brain, and detox pathways uber healthy. It happens about a billion times every second, so if methylation isn't functioning well, neither are you. Because most of my patients are going through varying degrees of hormonal, digestive, brain, and autoimmune issues, how they are methylating is important to me. Methylation gene changes or polymorphisms can help me customize my treatment plans.

MTHFR is not an acronym for an expletive; it's the enzyme that converts folic acid into folate. Folate is a methyl-donor that acts like gasoline to make methylation happen. MTHFR is probably the most famous of all these polymorphisms—the Beyoncé of methylation, if you will. There are two important MTHFR mutations: A1298C and C677T. Gene changes to C677T can cause higher levels of the inflammatory homocysteine and A1298C plays an integral role in neurotransmitter function, and double mutations are linked to mood dysregulation and addictive behavior. Both of these are linked to autism and autoimmune conditions like autoimmune thyroid issues.