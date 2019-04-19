Doing This One Thing Post-Workout Has Totally Changed My Skin

Nowadays, regardless of the activity I do, I bring a small arsenal of skin care products with me. Before I work out, I make sure to take off any makeup or skin product I have on. This ensures that when I sweat, I’m not driving lotion or oils deeper into my pores.

“Try to clean off makeup before exercise, especially if it contains silicones, which can clog up your pores as you sweat,” says integrative dermatologist Cybele Fishman. “I don’t use any skin care products with silicones, as I feel like my skin can’t breathe."

Fishman also recommends keeping your hair off your face as much as possible, either with a hair tie or headband, especially if you have any sort of hair product in.

After my workout, depending if it’s in the morning or at night, I either shower or wash my face immediately in the locker room. I don’t use anything abrasive right away, because my skin is usually red post-workout (which means I’m dealing with some post-workout inflammation), and I don’t want to irritate it in any way.

Right now I’m using the Charcoal Detox Gel Cleanser from NOW Solutions, $9.99, because it’s a super gentle cleanser that doesn’t dry out my skin. Next, I use a toner, like the Cocokind Raspberry Vinegar Toner, $16, which is particularly helpful for acne-prone skin. Last, I apply some form of moisturizer, whether that’s an oil, spray, or gel like Mad Hippie Antioxidant Oil, $24.99, if my skin feels dehydrated, and finish it all off with the NOW Solutions Rosewater Rejuvenating Mist, $5.59, which smells amazing.

Taking care of my skin post-workout has been a real game-changer for me. I leave the gym or studio feeling lighter, cleaner, and like I did something that I’ll thank myself for later. Sometimes the most obvious solutions are the ones we need the most—and sometimes (for me) self-care can be as simple as skin care.