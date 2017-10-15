This Woman Is Trying To Bring Hand Soap To Everyone. Here's Why That's So Important

Once you look a little closer, though, you see that Soapply also has a huge philanthropic component. With a label that reads "This is more than soap," it calls attention to the fact that by using a bottle, you're also funding efforts to bring soap to schools in Tigre, Ethiopia. Especially for young girls who are getting their periods, clean hands can literally mean access to education. Schools in that region report that about 70 percent of girls drop out of school once they start menstruating, largely because they have nowhere to wash up. The longer these girls stay in school, the more potential they have to change the world. Ultimately, McGrew hopes to use Soapply to bring soap to schools around Africa and fund data collection that shows just how many lives we can save simply by giving people access to soap.

"Hand-washing is something that connects all of us. There are very few things we all need and depend on—food is one; water is one; soap is one. I think it's this pretty amazing symbol as well," she smiles. "To think that when you're washing your hands, there's someone across the globe, regardless of race, age, and gender, that's also needing to wash theirs."