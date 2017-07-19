A (very good) therapist once suggested I watch some TV to get through a difficult stretch. I thought she was insane. “This is what I’m paying you for?" I kept to myself, but inside I fumed. I resisted this suggestion and described how I felt. I had so much to "work on" that doing something so unproductive would be wasted time. I was between apartments, jobs, and boyfriends while battling a flare-up of the depression that had plagued me since my early teens—I had a life to fix, so surely I couldn’t be distracted by a Netflix binge.

However, I was in bad shape and in no position to circumvent my therapist's suggestions. With trepidation—what if I fell into a hole and could not climb out?—I permitted myself a few Sex and the City episodes. I allowed myself to be transported by their stories. I took a break from relentless self-examination for a moment.

In hindsight, I realize that my therapist was suggesting I let myself be distracted. She was pointing out that I was doing what I needed to do—nobody spends every hour of every day "on." She was encouraging me to let myself be entertained and benefit from some distraction. I had to test the idea that even if I stopped trying, just for a short time, I would still be worthy enough to receive health and abundance.

Taking set time to simply be distracted can be especially helpful in these scenarios: