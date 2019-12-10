The One Supplement You Need For Summer Travel

In so many ways, travel can feel like a threat to your health. It can deprive you of sleep, disrupt your digestion, and expose you to more germs than any of us want to think about. It's never fun to come back from a trip feeling bloated, tired, and like you need another vacation just to recover.

That being said, it's also healthy to abandon our finely tuned wellness routines once in a while and embrace a vacation for what it is. For me, that typically means indulging in some gluten (I know, I'm such a party animal), a cappuccino or two, and taking a break from my gym routine in favor of long walks and bike rides.

As with anything in life, it's all about finding the balance between abandonment and structure. I have a whole list of things I bring on vacation to keep my self-care on track, but if I had to choose just ONE thing, it would be magnesium.