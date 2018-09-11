The Most Ambitious Ocean Cleanup Plan Ever Is Officially Underway

On Saturday, a boat set out from the coast of San Francisco to a crowd of eager onlookers. A voyage five years in the making, it signals the start of an ambitious plan to remove 90 percent of the plastic debris polluting our waterways.

It's the brainchild of The Ocean Cleanup, a nonprofit organization that wants to collect ocean trash and bring it back to land to be recycled or reused into new products. Started by Dutch scientist Boyan Slat when he was only 18, the company has collected over $20 million in funding to build a system of 2,000-foot-long, U-shaped buoys and nets that can move with ocean tides to catch plastic floating on the surface of the water without trapping fish in the process.

It has its work cut out for it: There are over 5 trillion pieces of plastic currently littering our waterways, according to The Ocean Cleanup's website. And new research in the journal Nature shows that the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, the largest accumulation of visible plastics and microplastics in the world, located between Hawaii and California, is actually 16 times bigger than scientists previously thought—weighing in at an estimated 176 million pounds. This offshore dump will be the site of the Ocean Cleanup's first mission.

Once the first trash collector is tested off the coast of San Francisco, it will head out to the garbage patch, where it will eventually be joined by 60 other similar systems. If all goes according to plan, the nets will clean up 50 percent of the patch within five years. Along the way, sensors and satellite antennas will send data back to land to give scientists a better understanding of the trash clogging our waterways.