Are Your Self-Care Rituals Making You Unhappy? This Doctor Thinks So

I think the central issue leading to burnout is that we keep ourselves too busy. There are the obvious sources of busyness, like long commutes, draining work hours, and supersaturated social and extracurricular calendars. But then there are also the more insidious sources of busyness, like work following us home on our computers, keeping track of our innumerable and ever-changing logins and passwords, and having to keep up with messages coming at us across multiple platforms (work email, personal email, text, WhatsApp, Slack, Snapchat, voicemail, Instagram messages—I think you get the idea here).

Oftentimes, I think introducing more self-care rituals and practices is just adding fuel to the fire. Trying to find ways to squeeze in meditation, journaling, luxurious baths, yoga, and a lengthy morning green tea ritual in which we recite positive affirmations can be overwhelming—and it's contributing to the original problem. Sometimes I think we're better off just doing nothing for a while. Nothing-ing may make us feel lazy, but my self-care recommendation for you in 2018 is to cut out many of the rituals and just rest in silence.