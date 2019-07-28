Finding a bathing suit is like finding a partner—it takes time, effort, and once you find the one you love, you become pretty keen on keeping them (barring something isn't glaringly wrong). This is especially true if you're someone who loves the beach but won't spend more than 20 minutes lying on it—you'd rather play volleyball, go for a walk, or do something with a bit more movement, and you need apparel that complements that.

Traditional bathing suits aren't exactly activewear, but if you're looking for a suit to support your sprightly beach needs, there are plenty of options. Here are our top picks this season.