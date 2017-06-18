When Self-Care Leads To Stress, Pivot Your Mindset To This

Get organic veggies, make overnight oats, get on the yoga mat, journal, meditate, lift some weights, connect with my partner erotically. Oh, and I should get out for that 10k, fit in a massage, do Pilates, and make sure I down a superfood smoothie. I'm overwhelmed and I haven't even done anything yet.

Let's be clear: These are all classic examples of what we call "First-World problems." I'm deeply fortunate that I have the luxury to focus on these kinds of self-actualizing tasks.

But that makes it all the more regrettable that we put so much pressure on ourselves that even self-care becomes hard work. It's indicative of a greater human issue, one that’s universal. Turning self-care into a test of our ability to "do it all" is just an intensely distilled manifestation of being hard on yourself. Just like anything put under unrelenting pressure (and irradiated with a high dose of perfectionism, or underlying fear) self-care can mutate into an overwhelming to-do list that’s no longer about caring at all.