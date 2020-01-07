New Study Finds Benefits Of Mediterranean Diet For Kidney Function

With the Mediterranean diet being named the top diet for overall health in this year's ranking from U.S. News & World Report, it seems like there's nothing this diet can't do.

The Mediterranean diet typically consists of fruits, veggies, olive oil, and fish and has been in existence for over 50 years. It's emphasized as a heart-healthy eating plan but now is known for helping with blood sugar balance, inflammation, mood, memory, and more.

According to new research, the diet may also be able to assist with kidney function in transplant patients. While kidney survival rates have increased post-transplant over the years, more than one-third of transplant patients still lose kidney function within 10 years of the surgery.

Researchers decided to study how diet affects the kidneys' ability to preserve themselves over time and specifically focused on the Mediterranean diet as a way to promote preservation.