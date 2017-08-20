This Total Solar Eclipse Comes Once In A Lifetime: Here's How To Channel Its Transformative Power
Total eclipse of the heart! The second of two rare, back-to-back Leo new moons arrives in the form of a total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017. This game-changing lunation ignites passion and transformation, helping us hone our authentic truth and step into the spotlight.
There's a lot of buzz going on about eclipse season this month, and with good reason. The August 21 total solar eclipse at the Leo new moon is MAJOR. It's the first total solar eclipse that will be visible coast-to-coast in North America since 1979, and for a brief window of time—2 minutes and 40 seconds, to be exact—the moon will block out the sun. Whether or not you're lucky enough to fall along the eclipse's path of totality, astrologically speaking, we’ll all feel the impact of both of these eclipses—no goggles required. This is the second installment of game-changing eclipses to fall in the same month; the Aquarius lunar (full moon) eclipse rocked the skies on August 7.
The Leo new moon/solar eclipse is the second of two consecutive new moons to fall in the same sign—the first potent lunation occurred on July 23, 2017.
The sequel brings an especially potent lunar lift to our loftiest goals and grandest visions. Dream in 4-D and ratchet up the romanticizing! There will be a time for practicality, but this passionate lunation is not it. Let yourself be swept up in the fantasy of what COULD be. Imagination is the precursor to innovation, and this new moon pairing will deliver some divine downloads. The Leo new moon is also being dubbed as a rare Black Moon since it occurs when there are four moons in a season rather than the usual three. The Black Moon is said to rise only once every 33 months.
Openhearted Leo is a fire sign, which is about action and adventure, and the Leo new moon is a time to take bold and exciting creative risks. Leo is also the ruler of the heart and spine. At a time when the world is filled with political unrest and bravado, it's time for some true heroes to emerge—with plenty of "backbone" and a whole lot of love. Can we get a roar and an amen?
First impressions can leave an indelible mark, and this new moon raises the question: How do YOU want to shine in this world? Since new moons give us fresh starts, it's well worth the effort to put your #goals into practice now.
Here are a few transformative tips for making the most of this year’s Leo new moon/total solar eclipse:
1. Make self-promotion a spiritual practice.
The term itself gets a bad rap, but let’s face it: In this overcrowded marketplace, the squeaky wheel often gets the oil. There are a lot of people hyping themselves up who don’t have the goods, true. But there are also a lot of wonderful, worthy products and services that never see the light of an audience simply because they’re not properly marketed. We’ve compiled some of our favorite spiritual and metaphysical business books here, all of which have helped us clarify and spread our message in a conscious, authentic way.
Showy Leo loves attention, and hey, there’s no shame in that. If what you’re offering adds value and inspiration to someone’s life, then why not shout it from the rooftops? You never know when your story could open another person's eyes or give them the validation they've been seeking.
2. Dare to be vulnerable.
Hiding your feelings is supposedly a sign of being self-possessed and above it all. But Leo energy is all about naked honesty, childlike glee, and unmasked excitement. It’s the anti-hipster—anything BUT remote, cool, and unruffled. At this Leo new moon, dare to be vulnerable and wear your heart on your sleeve! Why hold back your true feelings about someone you admire? Or pretend you don’t love something that’s not considered "cool" by the self-appointed tastemakers of the world? What’s really cool is to be unapologetically yourself.
3. Make your passions a priority.
Is there anything in your life you’ve said yes to but your soul is just meh about…or even a resounding no? Stop doing it already! There are not enough hours in the day to give your precious creative energy to something that drains your spirit. At the Leo new moon, seek fresh avenues of inspiration that are aligned with your deepest desires.
4. Stand up for what's right.
Leo is the sign of courage and backbone, and this new moon prompts us to get brave. Have you been making excuses, backing down or wimping out? Maybe good old-fashioned fear has disguised itself as a perfectly reasonable excuse to avoid taking a risk or pursuing what you REALLY desire. And now, you’re being challenged—should you walk the plank or back down? The Leo moon says, if you want it, pounce! Your willingness to fight for your desires is the first catalyzing step.
5. Rise to your own occasion.
Ego and pride are the shadow side of Leo's expression, but a healthy sense of self can strike just the right balance. We’re not suggesting you blow hot air or talk yourself up to be bigger than you are. But frankly, most people (with the exception of a few notable narcissists) ARE bigger than we really imagine ourselves to be. Find at least one thing to celebrate yourself for—in as grand a way as you can! Write it down—or make a whole list. As a fun bonus exercise, sit down with a few friends and take turns acknowledging one another. Nothing feels better than vocally appreciating people who deserve to hear it.
6. Unleash your voice.
Leo energy is all about revelry. It doesn’t matter if you have no rhythm and can’t carry a tune in a bucket. The point is to be part of the fun. Belt out a show tune. Make karaoke plans and celebrate the Leo vibes with a rousing group sing-along over a few drinks and a whole lotta laughter. Leo has confidence to spare—so if you make a fool of yourself, who cares?
7. Free your inner child.
Playful Leo is all about awe and childlike wonder. Dedicate this week to FUN. Skip down the street, build a sand castle, do an art project with kids (or friends!), make homemade ice pops. Adults get so jaded, thinking we know it all, that we've been there, done that. Where can you add a sense of discovery to your life?
