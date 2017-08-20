This Total Solar Eclipse Comes Once In A Lifetime: Here's How To Channel Its Transformative Power

The sequel brings an especially potent lunar lift to our loftiest goals and grandest visions. Dream in 4-D and ratchet up the romanticizing! There will be a time for practicality, but this passionate lunation is not it. Let yourself be swept up in the fantasy of what COULD be. Imagination is the precursor to innovation, and this new moon pairing will deliver some divine downloads. The Leo new moon is also being dubbed as a rare Black Moon since it occurs when there are four moons in a season rather than the usual three. The Black Moon is said to rise only once every 33 months.

Openhearted Leo is a fire sign, which is about action and adventure, and the Leo new moon is a time to take bold and exciting creative risks. Leo is also the ruler of the heart and spine. At a time when the world is filled with political unrest and bravado, it's time for some true heroes to emerge—with plenty of "backbone" and a whole lot of love. Can we get a roar and an amen?

First impressions can leave an indelible mark, and this new moon raises the question: How do YOU want to shine in this world? Since new moons give us fresh starts, it's well worth the effort to put your #goals into practice now.