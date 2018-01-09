The Inspiring Words That Are Getting Lena Dunham Through Her Breakup

On Monday, the news broke that "Girls" creator and star Lena Dunham had split with her boyfriend of over five years, musician Jack Antonoff.

Sources say the split was amicable, but the news comes as a shock to many, especially since Dunham had openly alluded to getting married someday. "We're not against marriage, but I wanna wait until it's something—my sister's gay and it just doesn't feel good to me to do something she can't do," she explained in 2014. On Tuesday, Dunham released her first statement since the breakup via a mindbodygreen regram.