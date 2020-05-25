"I know that when I'm not physically exerting some sort of movement or energy, my mind becomes anxious and I act out against myself," Toomey says of how she balances the mental and physical. "I also know that when you burn the fire and only the fire, the body becomes unbalanced."

With this in mind, if you already have a seated mindfulness practice, adding on an element of movement can bring something new to the table. While meditation helps us quiet down enough to notice certain things going on in our minds, movement helps us express what we find.

"One is observing thought through sitting, and one is training mind through physical sensation," Toomey says. "What we're doing is we're observing the mind, while physically moving, which creates different thought patterns than while sitting. It's a moving meditation." Both tools are a means to the same end: They let us escape repetitive, negative thoughts and patterns—at least for a little while.

Connecting to your body in a meditative way can look like a lot of things: I do heart-openers; if Toomey isn't teaching a full Class, she likes a few quick rounds of cat-cow into a downward dog. The actual movement matters less than the intention you put behind it.

The key is using your movement of choice as a way to simply feel into what your body is telling you. I say simply, but doing this is actually super difficult! The instinct is to think through every movement and place it within the context of what we've seen other people around us do. "Oftentimes, we think and act in a way in which the world has told us we'll be 'liked,'" says Toomey. "When we're acting from this coding and programming, it creates more thinking, as opposed to embodiment of your own soul, consciousness, blueprint, purpose....call it whatever resonates."

You'll know you're on the right track if—as Toomey puts it—you feel like you're deep in an "internal conversation." "When you're embodied and connected to a space of deep listening, and you're not just acting from thought, that's when your own relationship expands. That's when you're able to feel a different type of connectedness with yourself, your heart."