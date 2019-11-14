Although this study isn't the best news if you're keen on your nighttime snacking routine, it does offer a simple change to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

"Lifestyle approaches to prevent heart disease have focused on what we eat and how much we eat," notes Nour Makarem, Ph.D., lead study author and associate research scientist at Columbia's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. "These preliminary results indicate that intentional eating that is mindful of the timing and proportion of calories in evening meals may represent a simple, modifiable behavior that can help lower heart disease risk."

And while the AHA's study represents new findings that will require more research, Kristin Newby, M.D., chair of the oversight advisory committee for the Go Red for Women Strategically Focused Research Network, says it does offer "really interesting insights into an aspect of nutrition and how it relates to cardiovascular risk factors that we really haven't thought about before."

If timing is indeed critical, thankfully there are plenty of resources to make intermittent fasting, or even meal prepping, easier. (Because who can have dinner ready by 6 p.m. if it wasn't prepped ahead of time?)

Of course, eating your day's worth of food before night falls is not a foolproof way to avoid heart disease; lots of factors go into that. But if cutting back toward the end of the day can make a difference, we're happy to give our hearts a hand.