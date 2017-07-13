This Feng Shui Philosophy Will Transform WAY More Than Just Your Home

I can remember the absolute worst job I ever had, before I knew a thing about feng shui. My work was something I tolerated, and over time it started to feel like I was floating through my days completely disconnected from my surroundings. Not too thrilled with the dark haze that was creeping over my days, I made the decision to make a change in the form of a desk revamp.

I brought in lots of succulents, placed a fruit bowl next to my computer, got some essential oils, and even brought in my favorite crystal to sit with me during the day.

I made playlists and listened to music and took long walks to local galleries on my breaks. While I never fell in love with the work I was doing, I started looking forward to being in the office. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I had created a sense of Tao connection to my space that had made it more enjoyable to be there. Not only that, it gave me so much more energy and joy.