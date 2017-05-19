The Environmental Impact Of Eating Vegan For Just One Day

Another method of assessing the effects of a vegan diet is to use a vegan calculator. After one month an individual will help avoid the death of 33 animals, the use of 33,000 gallons of water for animal food production, the destruction of 900 square feet of forest, the creation of an extra 600 pounds of CO2 gas, and the feeding of 1,200 pounds of grain to animals that could have fed starving communities worldwide. From these numbers it's easy to see that even one person adopting a vegan diet for just one day has a significant impact.

Movements like Meatless Monday, which promote avoiding animal products one day a week, have grown rapidly. Founded in 2003 in association with the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, the organization has grown to 44 countries and is spreading rapidly. Your decision to have a day free of eggs, dairy, and meat of all kinds is a positive step toward better health, more awareness of the suffering of farmed animals, and relief for a world burdened with feeding over 7 billion humans. The staggering impact of just one day on a vegan diet may spur you to transition to a full vegan diet, which I have followed for 40 years and have suggested to heart patients for over 30 years. You will not regret it!