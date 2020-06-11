Vitamin D is one of four essential fat-soluble vitamins that are absorbed into the body through bile acids, aka fluids that help absorb fats and oils. However, because the human body does not produce enough vitamin D on it’s own, it needs to be consumed through food, sun exposure, and oftentimes, supplements, since nearly half the global population—and the majority of people in the U.S.—are vitamin D deficient.

There are two types of vitamin D: ergocalciferol (vitamin D2) and cholecalciferol (vitamin D3), both of which serve a multitude of functions in the body from aiding in proper calcium absorption to fighting infectious diseases and regulating insulin, Abby K. Cannon, JD, RD tells mbg.* So what exactly is the difference between vitamin D2 and vitamin D3, and is one better to take over the other? Here’s what you need to know: