The Dark Side Of Open Relationships No One Tells You About

Sara and Tim had a rule. They could have sex with anyone they wanted, but they had to be honest with each other. It didn't take Sara long to realize that Tim was hiding things from her, and he only confessed to just how many women he was sleeping with when she confronted him. "I have to be honest, I did get an STD from him—that was terrible. There was just so much lying going on all the time."

It got to a point where every time Tim had a relationship with another woman, Sara's emotional pain became physical. "I felt like I was being stabbed in the heart. It felt physically painful. The more drugs I would take, or the more drinking I would do, the better I would be able to deal with the pain."

She knew she was losing more and more of herself as the months and years went on, but she was still deeply in love with Tim and didn't want to lose him. "I kept reminding myself that it was normal and that everyone was doing it. I could do it too. I just kept thinking, 'What's wrong with me?'"