The Celeb-Approved Crystals Your Life Is Missing

The boho-chic Kardashian visits a crystal healer on the reg, and she has a giant gemstone to thank for one of her most popular Instagram posts. See, crystals really do bring good luck, good vibes, and good fortune—794,000 likes' worth of it. Proof that crystals are most definitely trending...and they can attract a hell of a lot more than likes. Take tiger's-eye—the brownish-orange stone that is the crowning crystals of all things good luck. It is also said to sharpen your attention, bring focus, and promote drive.

Put these six stones together and what do you get? Some major good vibes. Venture into your local crystal shop and get a crystal keychain made up with these celebrity-endorsed gems and you will literally hold the key to success. You can also design your own crystal necklace to keep them close to your heart, or go the classic route and dot them around your home and workplace, loud and proud.

