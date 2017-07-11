The Bizarre Thing That Could Be Making You Gain Weight — Regardless Of How Much You Eat

The surprising results of this study suggest that sense of smell might play a direct role in physiological energy balance and metabolism. When looked at more closely, the data revealed that the mice without a sense of smell actually burned more calories in their brown fat (the good kind that is capable of converting fat to energy). They also converted more white fat (the fat you don't want) to brown fat, suggesting that the lack of smell was able to rewire the metabolism at its very core.

This newfound connection between sense of smell and metabolism is just one more reason to believe that weight is way more complicated than simply counting calories—that it's not just about how much you eat but how you interact with and perceive food. Researchers think this could be an interesting avenue for fighting obesity in humans, assuming that our metabolisms respond the same way to temporarily losing our sense of smell.

