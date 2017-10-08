7 Ways To Make An Anti-Inflammatory Diet WAY Cheaper

As a medical doctor who specializes in gut health, studies confirm what I’ve seen in my practice: The Mediterranean diet can reduce the burden or prevent development of cardiovascular disease, breast cancer, depression, colorectal cancer, diabetes, obesity, asthma, erectile dysfunction, and cognitive decline.

That’s a pretty impressive resume!

But in a recent 4.3-year analysis of 18,991 men and women over 35, it was found that while a Mediterranean diet could lower cardiovascular disease risk, only wealthier, more educated folks got those benefits.

The analysis raised an interesting question: Is an anti-inflammatory diet, like the Mediterranean diet, not as accessible for lower-socioeconomic folks? In other words, if you can’t afford a $25-a-pound wild salmon filet at Whole Foods, are you doomed to suffer cardiovascular disease and other health problems an inflammatory diet creates?

From one perspective, the Mediterranean diet’s emphasis on expensive staples like extra-virgin olive oil, organic produce, and wild-caught fish go beyond the average person’s budget. But in my practice, I’ve found a well-designed anti-inflammatory diet won’t break your budget when you follow these seven strategies.