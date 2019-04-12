Your Workout May Be Causing Inflammation — Here's What To Do About It

We should all be doing this anyway—all day, every day—but hydration is especially important post-workout. You have to refill the tank, you know?

"One of the more important aspects of managing inflammation related to exercise is hydration," Schehr says. "Pre- and post-workout hydration are critical elements of reducing muscle soreness."

Needless to say, we're talking about water here. There are other drink options out there that may provide some benefits, but Schehr suggests treading carefully.

"There are a number of 'recovery' drinks on the market currently, such as tart cherry and watermelon juices. They may be helpful, but you should water out for the high amounts of sugar in these formulations."

All right, water it is, then.