mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

The Best Remedy For Your Kid's Cough Will Surprise You

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
The Best Remedy For Your Kid's Cough Will Surprise You

Photo by Amanda Worrall / Stocksy

November 7, 2018 — 10:07 AM

We're well into fall, and along with fun Halloween costumes and back-to-school activities comes the seasonal cold and cough—which can seemingly last forever. So what's the best medication for these symptoms? You might be disappointed to hear the answer, but there's no magic pill that will relieve your kids' cough, sniffles, and sore throat and super speed their path to healing. In fact, many of the common options parents turn toward could do more harm than good.

A new study, published in BMJ analyzed the effectiveness and potential risks of common over-the-counter cough and cold medicines for kids. They found that there's really no evidence that these medications help, and many of them can have concerning side effects. In fact, according to the NYT, "The Food and Drug Administration originally recommended against any over-the-counter cough and cold preparations in children under 2; the American Academy of Pediatrics has extended the recommendation to apply to all children up to 6. And after manufacturers voluntarily withdrew products marketed for infants, and changed labels to recommend against use in young children, researchers found a drop in children coming to emergency rooms for problems with these medicines, which in past studies ranged from hallucinations to cardiac arrhythmias to depressed level of consciousness."

To all those parents who want their kid feeling better STAT, this news can be frustrating. It can also be frustrating to hear that over-the-counter options you thought were safe might not be the best choice. So where do you turn? According to pediatricians, stick to mild remedies that will help keep symptoms at bay—in the gentlest way possible—and support the immune system. Some safe places to turn are plenty of fluids, honey (just not for babies), saline nasal drops, and a fever reducer when necessary. So there you have it! The best treatment for the seasonal sniffles is really no treatment at all.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

Love

How Your Childhood Affects Your Adult Relationships: Attachment Theory, Explained

Kelly Gonsalves
How Your Childhood Affects Your Adult Relationships: Attachment Theory, Explained
Love

What Counts As Emotional Cheating? A Therapist Explains

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
What Counts As Emotional Cheating? A Therapist Explains
$179.99 $143.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-best-way-to-treat-your-kids-cough

Your article and new folder have been saved!